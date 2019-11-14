(KFDX/KJTL) — November 14 is World Diabetes Day. The day was created in 1991 in an effort for the World Health Organization to spread awareness about the growing disease.

In the next decade, health officials say 1 in 10 people will develop diabetes.

It’s characterized by high levels of blood sugar resulting from defects in insulin production.

According to the CDC, diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., and while there is no cure, there are ways to manage it, like awareness.

The World Diabetes Organization tweeted they want one million people to test their risk of type two diabetes by the end of November.

