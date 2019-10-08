3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs again in US

Health

by: MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 1975 file microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows chlamydia trachomatis bacteria magnified 200 times. U.S. infections from three sexually-transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year and broken more records. More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported in 2018. (Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs/CDC via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.

More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia (kluh-MID’-ee-uh) were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3% from 2017.

It’s the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.

About 580,000 gonorrhea (gah-nuh-REE’-uh) cases were reported. That’s the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5%. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.

And the syphilis rate rose 15%. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported — also the most since 1991.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.

The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.

