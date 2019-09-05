Alternative Peer Group: helping teens in Nevada fight drug addiction

NEVADA (KFDX/KJTL) — Nevada is funding a new program to help teens trying to recover from drug addiction. Alternative Peer Group was created out of Mission High School, which is specifically geared toward students.

Recovering addict, Khara Greenwell says, “by the age of I’d say about 14, 13, 14 years old I was a methamphetamine addict.”

Recovering addict, Greg Gonzalez says: “toward the end, it was heroin — black tar heroin.”

Khara Greenwell and Greg Gonzalez didn’t care about school or their families. They were fixated on drugs.

Gonzalez says, “I hit my low as they call it. The lowest of the low.”

Greg started smoking pot by his 13th birthday. Then his addiction spiraled, and he did whatever he could, to get the money to fuel it.

Gonzalez says, “I didn’t even realize just like the damage I’ve done, it was just like uh, I was just going on and on as far as I could go, and I wasn’t looking back, you know, I was just going straight for the target which was drugs.”

For Khara, her addiction brought her new friends and relief from troubles at home.

Greenwell says: “I didn’t plan ahead. I didn’t think ahead. My thing was: Live in the moment until the moment ends.”

Khara is celebrating 14 months sober. Greg just relapsed last month.

Gonzalez says, “I never go to meetings, but you know I’m going to start trying.”

They consider themselves lucky, because their families pushed them into treatment, leading them to the Alternative Peer Group, or APG.

Greenwell says, “A big struggle with being a teen and getting clean is you do lose your friends. Because in the drug world you connect through drugs.”

But at APG, students are surrounded by what’s called positive peer pressure.

“There’s no Hero in Heroin” founder, Joe Engle says, “when they’re surrounded by other students that are not using, they actually are held more accountable from their peers.”

Greenwell says, “when I relapsed, and I showed up, and I had to admit it, it was embarrassing.”

The center is open after school, on weekends and holidays.

Along with 12 -step meetings, students do community service and get to try new activities like yoga, art, and dance.

APG Executive Director, Rhonda Fairchild says, “You know you get to see the light bulb go off in them – you get to see them switch from a mind of: I’m going to do whatever I want, whenever I want to do it, nobody cares about me, nobody loves me, I’m only hurting myself, all that stuff that we go through. To: I want to live a life in recovery – I want to graduate high school, I want to go to college, I want to get a job.”

Now both these teens aren’t looking for their next high. Instead, they’re striving for a higher education.

Greenwell says, “never thought it was possible, I wanted nothing to do with it. I thought by the time I hit 18, I’m gonna be having a gravestone above me. That’s it.”

Engle says, “it’s available, life is available for them too. There’s a lot of life to live. And there’s a lot of joy in living.”