BERLIN (AP) — A German man accused of forming an armed group to oppose government measures against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 has been arrested in Portugal, German prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 39-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, most recently lived in Bavaria and was charged in June, prosecutors in Koblenz said. He is accused, along with two others, of forming a criminal organization and an armed group named “Paladin” in early 2021, which prosecutors said aimed to act against coronavirus measures.

The suspect is accused of producing weapon parts with a 3D printer and holding training sessions with the group’s other members, but no evidence has emerged of plans for any attack, prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspect’s whereabouts had been unknown since at least June and he was arrested in Portugal last month, prosecutors said. He is now in pre-extradition custody in Portugal, but it’s not yet clear whether and when he will be transferred to Germany.