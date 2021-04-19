10 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries reported in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 0 new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.

The Health District also reported Monday 10 new COVID-19 cases, four hospitalizations and 10 new recoveries in Wichita County.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

