All Oklahoma Schools closed March 17 through April 6

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— All Oklahoma Schools will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, April 6.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Education said they will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with state health experts to determine if it will be necessary to extend the closure.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else. The OSDE has been working around the clock, and will continue to do so, to ease the burden of schools during this challenging time.”

“This decision is not made lightly, but it is the right thing to do based on current guidance from the CDC,” Governor Kevin Stitt said. “This closure will allow us time to further understand how COVID-19 is affecting Oklahoma and give students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of the virus. We know closing schools has a significant impact on families, and we are committed to doing what we can to lessen that impact as we work to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is working to ensure school closure does not negatively impact schools and school employees, including issuing guidance on state assessments, school accountability and student attendance.

This weekend the Oklahoma State Department of Education received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on two requested waivers allowing meal service to continue during school closures.

Meals will be available at no cost to low-income students and are not required to be served in a group setting to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.

Click the link below to view the full news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/OKSDE/bulletins/28175c7