Backdoor Theater cancels Improv, Oliver performances

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Backdoor Theater has canceled the Improv show and Oliver performance to combat the coronavirus.

According to the Backdoor Theater’s Facebook page, the Improv show was scheduled for Friday, March 20 and the Oliver performance was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to these canceled performances:

Donate your ticket. As a nonprofit arts organization, Backdoor Theatre relies on the audience we serve. By donating your tickets, you are providing vital support for theatre that inspires and enriches our community. You can donate your ticket/tickets back and receive a donation receipt by emailing boxoffice@backdoortheatre.org.

Exchange your tickets to an upcoming Improv performance. Check out the website for upcoming shows (www.backdoortheatre.org/improv-night). Email boxoffice@backdoortheatre.org to exchange your tickets.

Ask for a refund for the cancelled performances by calling (940) 322-5000 or emailing boxoffice@backdoortheatre.org.