ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC cancel men’s basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

UPDATE: Thursday, May 12, 11:25 a.m.

The ACC and PAC-12 are now among the list of NCAA conferences cancelling their men’s basketball tournaments.

(AP) — Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tip off, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar.

March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.