Coronavirus coughing “prank” ends with a woman’s arrest

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A woman is facing charges that could result in 20 years in prison after coughing and spitting in Pennsylvania supermarket.

Witnesses said 35-year-old Margaret Cirko entered the Gerrity’s supermarket in Hanover Township Wednesday afternoon and began yelling at customers and employees.

She then stated she was infected with COVID-19 coronavirus and began coughing and spitting on food.

“When I first got the call, I was speechless. I was really dumbfounded as to why somebody would do that,” said Gerrity’s co-owner Joe Fasula.

Gerrity’s said more than $35,000 worth of food and other merchandise had to be thrown out.

