City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

by: Nancy Krause

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation still finds itself in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

In a pandemic balancing act, the president says he intends to reopen the country in weeks not months as another major city prepares to go under lockdown. 

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Monday, March 23, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

