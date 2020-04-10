Coronavirus: fear & frustration on the front lines

What do the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak look like for our health care professionals?

Long days covered in protective equipment amid isolation has become the new normal for one Florida intensive care nurse who can’t even see her kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurse Natalia Ramos scrambled to find clean uniforms at work when the washer at her apartment stopped working.

“They did supply some uniforms for me at work until I was able to get that fixed, but no one wanted to come in the maintenance people,” Ramos said.

Every day she is caring for patients infected with COVID-19 and potential coronavirus cases, it’s pulling her away from her children.

“I’m practically isolated from everybody. All my loved ones, my children, they can’t reside with me. It’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Her four kids are currently staying with their father and her family is too afraid to come near her.

Her days at work are longer than usual, and she has the added emotional toll of worrying every day if she’ll be infected, which can be overwhelming.

“At some point you worry if you get it, you can’t help anybody else,” Ramos said. “I have my meltdowns like yesterday. I cried my eyes out, but this is what I signed up for, you know, to be in the front line, to be there when no one wants to be there.”

