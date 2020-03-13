Coronavirus: Helping the homeless

(KGW/NBC News) — As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Portland, Oregon’s Street Roots newspaper is trying to make sure homeless people are safe, healthy and informed.

Street Roots vendors are passing out information cards and hygiene products such as hand sanitizer, tissues and nail clippers to people in the homeless community.

The team works in coordination with the Multnomah County Health Department and the Joint Office of Homeless Services, who are adapting recommendations and guidelines for the houseless community. Then, they hit the streets.

“It’s just getting out here, talking to the people who are out here just like we are,” vendor Drake Raven says. “Just get the right information out to people, give them what little bit we can give them – resource guides, basic things to help them stay clean, stay healthy. And just sort of give them that comfort and let them know they’re not in this alone.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QdDe8I