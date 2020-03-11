Coronavirus: Over 1,000 infections in United States

(NBC News) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 1,000 as efforts to contain the disease continue.

At least 30 people have died.

On Wednesday President Trump tried to ease fears about the virus, stating “It will go away. Just stay calm.”

His administration is also pushing for an economic stimulus package aimed at easing the financial impact posed by the outbreak, but some lawmakers are reluctant to approve the plan put forward.

“It doesn’t do a lot for people who rely on tips. It doesn’t do much for people who have lost shifts,” notes Oregon’s Senator Ron Wyden.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argues any relief plan should include paid sick leave, emergency unemployment insurance and free testing.

The government says 4 million tests should be available this week.

