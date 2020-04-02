1  of  2
Coronavirus: protective gear in short supply

Coronavirus
The federal government’s stockpile of masks, gowns and other protective gear is nearly depleted. 
 
Health care workers across the country say they’re working in fear without enough protective equipment to go around as they fight the coronavirus. 

Nurses have taken to the streets to protest in several cities.

Meanwhile, experts say social distancing continues to be our only hope of slowing the spread of the deadly virus.
 
“The only weapon we have is the social distancing, and we’ve seen evidence that social distancing works,” says Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine.
 
Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order Wednesday after taking heat for not pushing that to clear crowded beaches. His move finally came after Florida quickly outpaced 45 other states in the number of infections confirmed.

The virus is also hitting the military.
 
The U.S.S. Teddy Roosevelt is offloading 2,700 sailors after nearly 100 tested positive for COVID-19.
 
“Once the virus gets on a ship like that, it’s going to spread,” says acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.
 
