COVID-19 cases around Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As COVID-19 cases rapidly surge across the nation, here’s a look at case numbers in the Texoma area.
The map will update Monday through Friday at 5 p.m.
Hospitalizations continue to push Texas hospitals to full capacity.
In a statement, Thursday, August 19, United Regional President and CEO Phyllis Cowling said the overwhelming majority of patients in the new wave are unvaccinated.
“90% of the COVID patients hospitalized at United Regional since July 1 have been unvaccinated,” Cowling said. “This is not social media hype; this is data from our own organization. If you’ve been hesitant, on the fence, regarding the vaccine, please consider this fact.”
In August, Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight this new surge as hospital beds across the state are hitting their capacity.
Abbott has also directed the state health department and Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand vaccine availability to underserved communities.
