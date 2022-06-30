WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Covid-19 pandemic is changing, but it’s not over. The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District wants to remind the community to remain cautious as Covid-19 numbers rise once again.

The increase in recent Covid-19 cases in Wichita County has health officials concerned.

“Covid cases are increasing in Wichita County; they have been increasing over the last month or so,” Epidemiology RN Brandi Smith said. “We have seen a significant increase, and so that’s why we really want our community to be focused on prevention and be very vigilant about those efforts.”

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 331 new cases, 6 hospitalizations and 2 deaths for the two-week period ending on June 24 in Wichita County.

“We really want you to pay attention to your health,” Smith said. “If you are not feeling well, even if you think it’s allergy symptoms, you know it’s just a headache or just sore throat, please be cautious of going out with others, going out to other places. Stay home if you are not feeling well.”

Back in December of 2021, the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., and since then, it has been the dominant variant across the country.

Smith said evidence by critical care admissions from regional hospitals have shown most cases are likely to be the omicron variant.

“It is more contagious and less severe, which is great,” Smith said. “We have sampled and sequenced several samples this year, and most of them have been the omicron variant, so that’s kinda what we are seeing is more contagious but less severe.”

Smith said you can prevent the spread by washing your hands constantly and getting vaccinated.

“Vaccine is gonna be something that’s great,” Smith said. “We always want to make sure that you guys know that’s available; vaccines are available for people 6 months of age and up.”

However you choose to equip yourself against Covid-19, the main goal is protection not only your family but your community as well.

Smith also added they have not seen new variants, but it is possible for one to appear in the future. As to when the Covid pandemic will transition to an endemic, it is still unknown.