1  of  6
Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 53 Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19 Wichita County amends disaster declaration; allows pet grooming and seed sales Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

COVID-19 survivor gives back

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A Milwaukee coronavirus survivor has donated blood in the hope his antibodies can be used to help treat other patients battling the virus.

Dr. Dave Lal, a pediatric surgeon at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

“I felt fine, but then I developed some just muscle aches and just was tired,” Dr. Lal said. He recently traveled out-of-state and learned someone he was exposed to on that trip tested positive for the virus. He assumes he contracted it during this time.

“The worst of it was just worrying that maybe I unwillingly infected some of my patients or families and colleagues,” Dr. Lal said.

Per protocol, he isolated for 14 days until last Monday, when he received a negative test.

Dr. Lal then looked into the possibility of donating his plasma as a part of the experimental treatment approved by the FDA.

Dr. Thomas Abshire of Versiti said it’s a process of transferring the antibodies that fight COVID-19 from those who have recovered, to patients who are seriously ill with the virus.

“The FDA about a couple of weeks back allowed for emergency approval to be able to treat patients who were sick in the hospital with a plasma infusion,” Dr. Abshire said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2VjUz1u

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News