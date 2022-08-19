WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday three new COVID-19-related deaths for the week ending on August 19, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 remains at 596.

All three deaths reported this week were in patients aged 70 and older.

For more information on COVID-19-related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 149 147 204

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 219 new COVID-19 cases for the week of August 13 – 19, 2022.

There are 25 (11%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 194 (89%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 57 new re-infection cases. Of those, 6 (11%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 51 (89%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The positivity rate reported in Wichita County this week is 32.2%

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, August 19, 2022, 6 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Of the 6 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 5, 1 are up to date and 4 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date. None are re-infections.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

From the week of August 13-19, 2022, the Health District is reporting 219 new cases. 3 deaths, 6 hospitalizations, and 317 recoveries.

The positivity rate for that two-week time period was 32.2%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 89%.

