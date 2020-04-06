Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear – Morning Edition
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

COVID camping – doctor moves outdoors to protect family

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Tiffany Osborn knows the risks and seriousness of COVID-19. That’s why even when she’s off-duty, she’s not in her home.

Instead, Dr. Osborn is sleeping in a camper that’s parked in driveway of her Creve Couer, Missouri home.

“We were actually saving for an extension to the house,” she said with a big laugh.

The black and white camper is probably not what Dr. Osborn and her husband had in mind.

However, it is where she’s temporarily living all because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have colleagues who have done a lot of different things. People have lived in their garages. Some people sent their family away. I thought maybe living in a hotel room, but then the emergency mandate came down. I didn’t know if hotels would be open. So, after a long discussion with my husband, we decided the camper was our best option,” said Dr. Osborn.

She’s a Washington University physician who works at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. For the last 20 years, she’s specialized in emergency medicine and critical care.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2UFPykY

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News