1  of  2
Breaking News
Abbott closes all Texas schools through May 4. WF City Council amends shelter-in-place order
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Crayola Experience offering at-home activities for kids through digital channels

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (KFDX/KJTL) — To help parents and kids stay creative and active, Crayola Experience and Crayola are providing fun, at-home activities through our websites and social channels. The craft content only get from Crayola Experience.

Parents can download free step-by-step crafting instructions, coloring pages, games, apps, and colorful science experiments using household items.

They also can watch Create-It-Yourself videos, and learn tips and tricks to get creative with things around the house.

Activities, live events, and video premiers will be posted on the companies’ Facebook channels and new activities will be added to their websites regularly.

The crafts on the Crayola Experience website include content only from Crayola Experience.

Website | Facebook | #AtHomeWithCE

About Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience is the brand’s premier indoor attraction where families express their creativity and experience color with hands-on activities inspired by Crayola products and technologies.

It is also is home to The Crayola Store, featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News