First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Young County

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by health officials in Young County.

According to the Graham Police Department’s Facebook page, there has been 28 tests with one being positive, and 13 tests are currently pending.

Health officials encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing, and stay home if possible. Avoid gathering in the park or at the football field. Be careful but do not panic. Buy what you need at the grocery store but leave what you do not need.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the COVID-19 hotline at the number listed below: