Friends & family organize touching tribute for a dying cancer patient

Coronavirus
One-by-one, friends, family members and neighbors have stopped by the York, Pennsylvania home of Fred Burns to offer a little bit of comfort as he enters the final days in his battle against cancer.

During these times of social distancing, they have arranged for the farewells to be given through their living room window.

“He would do anything for anybody. I just want to make sure he has a good sendoff,” said his daughter Melissa Loiselle.

Nadine Sair, Fred’s partner of 27 years, says visitors cannot go inside but they can see him and they can share the great memories they’ve had and how they loved him.

