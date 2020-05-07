Gov. Abbott modifies COVID-19 order to take jail time off the table for violations

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In response to three Texans being arrested for operating nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott has modified his executive order to eliminate jail time as a punishment.

Gov. Abbott specifically pointed out Shelley Luther, who was sentenced to a week in jail after she opened her Dallas salon in violation of an executive order, along with arrested Loredo residents Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, saying they “should not be subject to confinement” for violating orders.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Gov. Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott said the modification is retroactive to April 2, and supersedes local orders.

The Texas Supreme Court granted Luther’s release Thursday, saying in a brief they “granted an emergency motion to be released without bond while the habeas corpus petition is considered.”

“As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said, “it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

In Luther’s case, state officials came to her defense following her sentencing by Dallas County Judge Eric Moye. Moye sentenced Luther to a week in jail, plus fines for each day her salon was open, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered to cover her fines.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also came to Luther’s defense and sent a letter to Judge Moye saying, “I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table.”

Castro-Garcia and Mata were arrested in Loredo for providing nail and eyelash services during the stay-at-home order in April.