ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MARCH 18: Texas Governor Greg Abbott displays COVID-19 test collection vials as he addresses the media during a press conference held at Arlington Emergency Management on March 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Abbott announced that Arlington health officials received 2,500 testing kits so all residents and workers at the Texas Masonic Retirement Home, the retirement home where COVID-19 victim Patrick James lived with his wife, will be tested for the virus. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Governor Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services, Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.