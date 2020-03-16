1  of  3
Gov. Abbott ensures students in work-study programs receive funding during school closures

Coronavirus
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has waived regulations to ensure students who are enrolled in work-study programs will continue to receive critical funding while campuses close due to their response to COVID-19.

As campuses across the state move instruction online, critical work-study programs that ensure students receive the financial assistance they need to pay their bills would have been put at risk without this waiver.

“While the State of Texas works to respond to the coronavirus and protect public health, it is important that we also do all we can to help college students stay on track to earn their degrees,” Governor Abbott said. “Students who rely on work-study programs to pay for their education are uniquely affected by disruptions in core campus operations, and with today’s action we are ensuring these students will be able to pay their bills and remain on track with their education.”

