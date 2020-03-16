Governor Abbott waives certain vehicle registration, titling, parking placard regulations

(AUSTIN)— Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas is waiving certain rules relating to vehicle registration, parking placards for persons with disabilities, and titling to aid the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

These suspensions will allow Texans to avoid penalties for failure to timely title or register a vehicle, or renew a parking placard.

The waivers fall within the actions the Governor is taking under the State of Disaster he declared last week, and are part of Texas’ efforts to reduce in-person contact among Texans and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The State of Texas continues to implement a comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and that includes strategies to reduce preventable in-person contact,” Governor Abbott said. “By suspending these rules, Texans can avoid unnecessary crowds and in-person contact without fear of being penalized. We encourage all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and to take preventative actions to protect their health and the health of those around them.”

The Governor will work with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to ensure law enforcement officers throughout the state are aware of these waivers.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will also continue to provide registration renewal services online at renew.txdmv.gov. For additional information, contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at (888) 368-4689.

The following regulations and rules are suspended under the Governor’s Disaster Declaration: