Governor Abbott waives laws to allow trucks from alcohol industry to deliver grocery supplies

Coronavirus
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott waived state laws that prohibit trucks from the alcohol industry from delivering supplies to grocery stores.

This will provide grocers with another private-sector option to keep their shelves stocked.

“This is yet another example of the private sector stepping up and Texans helping Texans as we all work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our state,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission for its assistance in this effort. By waiving these regulations, we are streamlining the process to replenish the shelves in grocery stores across the state. We are all in this together, and I want to remind all Texans that hoarding resources is neither necessary nor productive. Texas has the supplies to meet the needs of Texans, and we will continue to expedite the flow of groceries to stores across the state.”

Governor Greg Abbott

