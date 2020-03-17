Live Now:
KFDX 3 News Early Edition
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Graham ISD campuses closed March 23 through March 27

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graham isd_1523721725542.jpg.jpg

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)— Graham ISD has canceled all classes and school related activities from March 23 through March 27.

School officials said a plan will be shared by the end of the week to provide students with grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch.

Officials said if they have to cancel school for a second week, then they will offer instructional support and resources during those days.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their students’ campus on Monday, March 23.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and communicate information about the upcoming weeks via the ParentSquare system, Facebook, and Twitter.

Principals and directors will come back Monday, March 23 and all staff will come back Tuesday, March 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News