Graham ISD campuses closed March 23 through March 27

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL)— Graham ISD has canceled all classes and school related activities from March 23 through March 27.

School officials said a plan will be shared by the end of the week to provide students with grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch.

Officials said if they have to cancel school for a second week, then they will offer instructional support and resources during those days.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their students’ campus on Monday, March 23.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and communicate information about the upcoming weeks via the ParentSquare system, Facebook, and Twitter.

Principals and directors will come back Monday, March 23 and all staff will come back Tuesday, March 24.