WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls- Wichita County Health District is reminding residents to remain vigilant as COVID-19 numbers increase for the county.

The Health District listed ways for the public to help reduce the risk of becoming infected with COVID. They also ask that residents to be aware of symptoms even if it seems like a mild allergy illness.

As of June 24, 2022, for the period of June 10 through June 24, there were 331 new cases reported in Wichita County and two deaths.

The Health District encourages citizens to take the following precautionary steps to protect themselves from

COVID-19:

• If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated and stay up to date with recommended vaccines. Vaccines

are now available for anyone 6 months of age and up. Vaccines are the number one way to protect

yourself and your family.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an

alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol. Soap and water are preferred.

• It is especially important to clean your hands after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after

coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

• Pay attention to your health before, during and after travel. If you begin feeling ill with any symptoms of

COVID-19, wear a mask and get tested immediately.

• Avoid contact with people who are not feeling well, even if it is a mild allergy-like illness.

• If you have been around someone, who is not well, follow the recommendation of your healthcare

provider based on your vaccination status.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Health District Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Anyone 6 months of age and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Contact the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Immunization Clinic at 940-761-6841. For more information on either COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccinations please visit the health district website or call the Health District COVID-19 hotline at (940) 761-7909