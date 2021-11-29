Health District released numbers from week ending on Nov. 26

Each day this week, our local health department has been reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, and the number hospitalized is now more than 70, a trend that is causing much concern to government officials, such as Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District released COVID-19 numbers for the week ending on Friday, November 26.

The Health District released numbers on Monday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 24, last week and was closed the remainder of the week due to Thanksgiving.

According to the release, there were 91 new cases and 86 recoveries reported for the week.

Three deaths, ages include one in their 20s, 40s, and 60s, were also reported.

