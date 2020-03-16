1  of  3
Holliday ISD campuses closed from March 23 through March 27

Coronavirus

HOLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)— Holliday ISD has canceled all classes for the week of March 23-27.

According to a news release, officials with the Holliday ISD said while students are out of school, officials will provide them with grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria.

Officials said parents can pick up meals from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Parents can drive through the back of the elementary school to pick up the meals.

School officials said they will be offering instructional support and resources to students and parents while classes are not in session.

Holliday ISD officials will also provide weekly updates on the status of the school closure and more information on student instructional support.

