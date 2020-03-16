Hospice of WF cancels 2020 Spring Building Bridges session

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Hospice of Wichita Falls has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Spring Building Bridges session starting Tuesday March 17.

A tremendous amount of work has gone into this program as well as the help and support of our volunteers. We are aware that canceling the rest of the session with still 3 weeks left is disappointing. However, this is a unique situation and we must put the welfare of our community first. Angela Culley

Culley said they’re actively working on a follow up plan to stay connected with the children and families in their programs.

Culley said if clients need immediate support, they do have counselors on staff that are available.

We are disappointed that the 2020 Spring Building Bridges Session has been cancelled for the remaining 3 weeks, but we hope that you will join us for 2020 Camp Grin Again in July as well as 2020 Fall Building Bridges in September. Angela Culley

For questions or concerns, contact Amanda Culley at (940) 691-0982 ext. 4645