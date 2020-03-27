1  of  6
House passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

Coronavirus
WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The House on Friday passed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it quickly.

The legislation, which was passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, provides relief for workers and businesses that have been devastated by the outbreak.

Trump has applauded the final product — the largest economic relief package in modern U.S. history — and said this week that he would sign the legislation, which the Senate passed 96-0 late Wednesday.

Congressman Mac Thornberry released the following statement:

“In many ways, this bill is too big, too expensive, and includes too many things not related to COVID-19, but we are in a crisis unlike anything most of us have seen.  It is necessary for Congress to act and to act at a level proportionate to the crisis.  Therefore, I support this bill which will help every American and this country as a whole in this difficult time.”

— Mac Thornberry, 13th Congressional District Representative

