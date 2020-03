Elderly Americans, more vulnerable to COVID-19, are being encouraged to isolate themselves amid the coronavirus outbreaks, but health experts say it comes at a cost.

According to an article in the medical journal The Lancet, it puts “older adults at greater risk of depression and anxiety.” “Watch for their signs. If they are not talking to you as much as they did before. If they are not as chatty,” said the Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Neha Vyas. Dr. Vyas and says it's more important than ever to reach out to seniors in your life.