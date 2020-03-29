1  of  5
Breaking News
Updated information on 3 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County released City of Lubbock confirms first COVID-19 death Fort Sill confirms third case of COVID-19 as family member of active-duty Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at Fort Sill Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m.
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

‘I’ve Never felt like this ever’: Iowa man shares his experience with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV)- A West Des Moines man said he is one of the dozens of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthew McCauley says he tested positive for the virus this week after experiencing several days of worsening symptoms like a fever, cough, shortness of breath and headaches. The 35-year-old thought he had the flu until the symptoms began resembling those of the coronavirus. McCauley said he underwent extensive testing at UnityPoint’s Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines and awaited nearly a week before he received confirmation he had the virus. 

McCauley, who is the general manager of several bars in the metro, has been quarantined for nearly three weeks. He spoke to our Channel 13’s Jodi Long about how he’s coping with the virus. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News