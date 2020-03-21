1  of  3
Breaking News
WF city offices close to the public Monday amid COVID-19 cautions Fourth COVID-19 (coronavirus) case announced in Wichita Co. Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Kindergartners dress up to watch teacher say ‘I do’ in virtual wedding

Coronavirus

“There is joy in the middle of the Coronavirus."

Posted: / Updated:

Two students of teacher Courtney McKendree watch her wedding online (Shared with Mallory Brooks)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Just because you’re attending a wedding while sitting on your living room couch, doesn’t mean you can attend in short and flip flops. Some kindergartners in Arkansas “dressed to impress” on Saturday to honor one of their favorite teachers.

Courtney McKendree and Chase Chism got married with a very small group in attendance — and hundreds more, including many of her students, watching on Facebook Live.

Parents of the little ones posted images online of their children all dressed up to enjoy the ceremony.

The couple from Perryville, Ark. was faced with putting off their wedding due to the coronavirus or going online with the ceremony. They chose the latter.

Chase told 501 Life the two were emotional about changing their plans for the regularly-scheduled, in-person wedding, but “there is complete joy in getting married. We were going to get married regardless. No Coronavirus was going to stop that.”

As for the honeymoon, the Chisms will wait until travel restrictions are lifted. They have no plans to go virtual for that.

“There is joy in the middle of the Coronavirus,” Chase told 501 Life.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News