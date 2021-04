DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino and Hotel is set to host a walk-in vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone 16 and older is eligible. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

For more information, you can call Cotton County Health Department at 580-875-6121.