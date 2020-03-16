1  of  3
Lone Star Conference: all competition for spring sports season canceled

Coronavirus
TEXAS— The Lone Star Conference announced the cancellation of all competition for the remainder of the spring sports season.

The decision was reached by the LSC Council of Presidents with the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic staff and fans as the top priority.

This decision follows shortly after the NCAA made a decision to cancel all spring championship events due to the spread of the coronavirus.

If you’d like to read the announcement click here.

