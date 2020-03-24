1  of  2
Minor dies of coronavirus in what is believed to be first child death in US, health officials say

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Public health officials in Los Angeles report that a minor has died from the coronavirus in the US.

The minor is believed to be the first person under 18 to die from the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

“A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” an LA health official said.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health only described the child who died as a Lancaster resident who lived in Lancaster. 

The city of Long Beach reported one of the four new cases on Monday, describing the patient as a woman in her 50s with underlying health issues. L.A. County officials on Tuesday said they were still working to confirm information about the two other patients who died.

Story is developing…

