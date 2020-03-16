1  of  3
MLB season opener delayed amid CDC coronavirus restrictions

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MLB baseball. MLB baseball

MLB’s opening to its 2020 regular season will be delayed to comply with guidelines restricting events of more than 50 people, the MLB announced Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that no such gatherings be held for the next eight weeks.

MLB’s announcement came after Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with 30 MLB clubs.

“The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the MLB said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit.”

