1  of  6
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 44 Sen. Cornyn: WF to receive $733K COVID-19 recovery grant Officials announce first fatality linked to COVID-19 in Stephens Co. Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 27 Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Lawton shooting Henrietta 8-year-old dies awaiting COVID-19 test results
1  of  22
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Mom moves out to protect her family from coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

 Kristin Johanning is an emergency nurse at IU Health North in Indianapolis. She’s also the mother of three boys, two with cystic fibrosis. Their compromised health led Kristin to have to make a tough decision.

“I can’t take the risk of bringing something home to them,” says.

So she temporarily moved out, leaving family time to social media.

“We have been doing a lot of FaceTime and driving by the house and waving,” she says. “That was hard. It’s a good and bad thing. They know she is still close by but also a struggle cause they can’t give her a hug,” said her husband Eric. “Thirteen years I’ve seen her come home and love her job. How important it is to her and everyone around her. It’s important for the kids to see even though it’s cutting her out. It shows them something bigger.”

“I was a nurse before I was a mom. I always liked the medical field when I was younger. A doctor or a nurse. I love the emergency department. I’ve always done emergency jobs,” Kristin says.

4-year-old Ryan and 16-month-old Hunter don’t fully comprehend the situation, but 8-year-old Michael is starting to.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2R6pDRb

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News