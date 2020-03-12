NCAA cancels men’s, women’s Division 1 tournaments, remaining spring and winter championships

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP) — The NCAA has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.

The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.

That plan was scrapped as every major American sports league from the NBA to MLB put the brakes on its season due to concerns about the pandemic.

Earlier today, several major Division 1 conferences, including the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, and SEC all cancelled their tournaments

The NCAA canceled all of its spring championships in every sport, which include hockey, baseball and lacrosse.