No funeral for World War II veteran

 Funeral directors are frustrated and families are devastated as precautions put in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 are upending our daily lives, including how we say goodbye to loved ones.

Earnest Rankin Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, was a 99-yer-old World War II veteran and his family had big plans to celebrate his storied life.

Unfortunately, in death, his family will not be able to gather to celebrate those 99 years of joy and life.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings of more than 10 people and a stay-at-home order from the city and Jackson County, funerals are not allowed until at least late April.

“Getting the news, I was, I’m not going to lie to you, I was really upset and angry, because he deserves this and we deserve it,” granddaughter Jesslyn Smith said of honoring Rankin with a big celebration. “Not only us, but other families.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

