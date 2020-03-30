Breaking News
Meals on Wheels volunteer tests positive for COVID-19
Oklahoma inmates join coronavirus fight

Coronavirus
Inmates at Oklahoma’s Mabel Bassett Correctional Center are working together to make masks for health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warriors Quilting Club is using their talents to sew masks for health care workers.

Hobby Lobby donated the fabric for the project.

“These ladies are great at what they do. They’re great at sewing. They’re great at putting stuff together,” said Cpt. Clint Bennett. “They work well as a team, and we have all this here and we decided we needed to step up and help.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/3aGGNwg

