Physics professor, students build COVID-19 filtration system

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A professor and a group of his students at the University of Arkansas have developed a do-it-yourself air filter that outperforms expensive filtration systems.

Hugh Churchill is a physics professor at the university.

After the controversy surrounding vaccines and masks, he decided to tackle the COVID-19 problem from a different angle.

The result is a homemade air purifier that can be made at home for less than $100.

“A do-it-yourself filter that you can build for $80 or $90 can exceed the performance actually in terms of clean air delivery rate of a commercial filter that costs several times as much.

Churchill explains how to built a filtration here.