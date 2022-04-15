WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District again reported Friday no new COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on April 15, 2022.

This marks the second week in a row without a COVID-19 related death in the county.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic remians 585.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 146 142 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on April 15, 2022 in Wichita County, double the amount of new cases as reported last week.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,011.

There is 1 (7%) new case who is up to date on their vaccinations. There are 13 (93%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There is 1 new re-infection case who is not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, April 15 four hospitalizations in Wichita County.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a vaccine breakthrough case. The 1 has completed their primary series, but is not up to date. None are reinfections.

Two patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are reported as in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 14 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 4 patients hospitalized and 10 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 11 active cases

— 11 active cases Burkburnett — 0 active case

— 0 active case Iowa Park — 2 active cases

— 2 active cases Electra — 1 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending April 15, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 14 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations and 9 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on April 8 was 3.6%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 93%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,798 Fully Vaccinated 59,344 Booster Shot 23,971

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: