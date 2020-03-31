Live Now:
Wichita Falls City Council Meeting
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Suiting up: inside the COVID unit

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

 In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the surrounding area are pooling resources and designating fire stations as staging areas for paramedics responding to COVID-19 calls. 

They’re also using a specialized paramedic unit when responding to patients who may be carrying the virus. Crews have covered the inside of ambulances with plastic. That gets sprayed down with a bleach solution after each patient is transported. First responders suit up with gowns, masks, goggles and boots. They also spray themselves in between calls to stay protected.

“You actually spray the solution on and let it dwell,” says Milwaukee Fire Department Lt. Jeff Freitag. “Let it air dry and get ready for the next call.”

Leaders have considered some creative methods to free up resources within the system. If paramedics respond to your location and find you to be stable, they might ask if you are willing to stay home and consult your doctor. If you agree, healthcare workers will call you in the following days and weeks to monitor your progress. Additionally, they will try to educate callers on managing your health at home.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3aw7dRo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News