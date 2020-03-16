TEXAS DPS: temporarily extending expired driver licenses amid coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL)— The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking precautionary measures on the spread of the coronavirus by extending the expiration date of Texas ID’s, driver licenses, commercial licenses, and election identification certificates for the remainder of the governor’s declaration of the state of disaster.

According to a news release, DPS considers an expired Texas issued card if the expiration date on the driver license or ID is on or after March 13, 2020, and if the current date is within 60 days of the end of the state of disaster.

The news release also states that the extension only applies to the expiration date only.

You can view the full news release below: