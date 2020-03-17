Live Now:
UIL contests canceled through March 29

Coronavirus
TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— UIL contests are suspended through March 29 to fight against the coronavirus.

According to a news release, UIL officials will continue to make informed decisions and provided amended plans over time.

Officials said all practices and workouts conducted outside, as well as spring football are also postponed.

During this time, a school shall not conduct practices or use school facilities or equipment. This means that no practices or workouts outside the school day can be conducted during the time period of March 16 through March 29.  School practices include open gyms, open facilities, and open weight rooms. All athletic facilities should remain closed until further notice for both non-school and school activities.

In the case that spring football is canceled altogether, football workouts would resume on August 3, and teams would be able to add an additional scrimmage.

As this is a rapidly changing situation, please look for future correspondence from UIL.

If you have any questions, email athletics@uiltexas.org or contact a UIL athletic staff member.

To view the full statement click here.

