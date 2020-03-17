1  of  18
United Family stores to dedicate shopping time for senior shoppers, guest with compromised immune systems

Coronavirus
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Family stores are among the list of retailers opening its doors to shopping time for senior shoppers and guest with compromised immune systems.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, every United Family store will have dedicated shopping time from the time the stores open at 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. for a total of three hours on Mondays and Thursdays.

Effective immediately, grocery stores will close no later than 10 p.m. to allow time for restocking shelves and thorough cleaning, in addition to the enhanced cleaning and disinfection schedule followed throughout the day. Stores currently closing at 9 p.m. will remain on that schedule.

United Express convenience stores will also close at 10 p.m., although fuel pumps will remain open 24-hours for the convenience of guests.

“We appreciate the patience shown by our guests and are deeply grateful to our team members for their tireless dedication during this critical time. They are working long hours under difficult circumstances to make sure their neighbors have the food, medicine, and essential goods they need. We couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Sidney Hopper, President of The United Family said.

For more information about The United Family and steps being taken in our stores, go to https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/

